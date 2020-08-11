Susan Carol Mantuano Susan Carol (Makarewicz) Mantuano passed peacefully in her sleep on August 1, 2020, at her home in Bluffton, South Carolina. Susan was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on January 23, 1949 to Bernard "Ben" and Caroline (Petrin) Makarewicz. She graduated from Tremper High School, Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 1967 and thereafter attended college and obtained a two year associate degree. She dedicated her livelihood to the service of others, working extensively in home health care management, social services management, and daycare management. She established, owned, and operated Sue-Ramics for many years inside her home. On November 14, 1987, she married Alfred G. Mantuano in Las Vegas, NV. In her early career she established and managed the Meals on Wheels Program at Kenosha Home Health Care Services; she was the Executive Director at Kenosha Visiting Nurses Community Care and Cuddle Care Daycare. Later in her career, she ventured into real estate and was a realtor at Real Estate One in Kenosha, WI. She followed her dream and retired to Hilton Head Island, SC. Susan was a dedicated volunteer at the Bargain Box in Hilton Head Island, SC for many years. Yet, her best roles in life were being a devoted wife, mother, and "granny." Spending time with family was the most important to her. She especially loved spending time at the beach with her grand girls. Years later, she would enjoy playing catch with her two young grandsons. She was preceded in death by both her parents, her granddaughter, Ashley Susan Paskiewicz, and two siblings, Kajetan Makarewicz and Bruce Makar (Jeane). She is survived by her husband, Alfred G. Mantuano, her two daughters, Heather Hoffman and Dr. Christin (Hoffman) Runkel (Benjamin), her granddaughter, Brianna Paskiewicz, Hilton Head, SC, her grandsons, Cole Runkel and Jackson Runkel, and her sister, Sharon (Makarewicz) Mormon (Robert).



