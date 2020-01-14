Susan E. Lenhart Susan E. Lenhart, 67, of Beaufort, South Carolina passed peacefully at her home after her battle with cancer on January 11, 2020. Susan was the beloved daughter, of the late Capt. George E. Lenhart, USMC and late Mary Louise (Smith) Lenhart originally from Confluence, PA. Susan retired from civil service at USMC Recruit Depot, Parris Island, SC; during her working career she was a proud member of BPW and served as a reserve officer for Port Royal Police Dept. Susan was a DVC Member and avid Disney traveler, which brought her great happiness. Her family includes her Aunt Miriam (Lenhart) Glessner of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and her Beaufort "Ohana", David and Kitty Ott, Melanie Ott and Eric Hayes, Stephanie and Brian Cox, Kamden Howard, Owen Cox and Morgan Cox. Services will be graveside on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Pennsylvania. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

