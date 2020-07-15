1/
Susan Jean Creighton
{ "" }
Susan Jean Creighton Susan Jean Creighton 73, of Hilton Head Island and wife of Keith Le Boeuf passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at her home. Susan worked for the government and enjoyed building and showing automobiles. Her love of nature was embodied by her horses and her fondness of dragonflies. She enjoyed music of any kind and often would say, "Life's a bummer if you're not a drummer," a tribute to her drummer husband, Keith. Susan was the very first Miss Bell United Fund winner in 1969. She will return home to her native Pittsburgh area and be interred at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park in Irwin on Saturday. Family and friends are invited to funeral services Wednesday, 6-7 PM at Keith Funeral Home, 63 Arrow Road, Hilton Head Island, SC.

Published in The Island Packet on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Funeral service
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Keith Funeral and Cremation Services - Hilton Head
Keith Funeral and Cremation Services - Hilton Head
63 Arrow Rd.
Hilton Head, SC 29928
(843) 715-4584
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 14, 2020
Our friend of over 20 years. We knew her like no one else knew her. Susan was a lover of Nascar and desserts. We always went to Charlotte and Bristol. It was always the 4 of us Chuck and Susan, Dottie and George. Susan will forever be in our thoughts and hearts
Dottie Jordan
Friend
