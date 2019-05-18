Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Margret Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Margret Taylor 4-6-1941 to 5-14-2019 Taylor, Susan M (Susie), age 78, formerly of Oakwood, OH passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Beaufort, South Carolina on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Her husband, Daniel P Riedel, of 29 years and beloved dog Katie at her side. She was born in Dayton, OH on April 6, 1941 and was a graduate of The Ohio State University, where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Susie was an expert gardener and gourmet chef. She was an Interior Designer with Luken Interiors in the Dayton area. Her pride (other than her family) was her home in Beaufort. She was a member of the Sea Island Garden Club. She created a masterpiece of design and interior decoration of their property on Factory Creek on Lady's Island, SC. We know she will be watching as her beautiful gardens approach full bloom this spring. Susie adopted Dan's love of sailing, traveling much of the world on their beloved sailing vessel, Far Niente. When they embarked on their odyssey, she said, "I don't have a dream right now, so let's do yours". She had never sailed before in her life. Susie called it the "Excellent adventures of Dan and Susie". They sailed together for 12 years, crossed the Gulf Stream 21 times, sailed over 35,000 miles and visited every island in the Caribbean. The first journey offshore from Norfolk, VA to the Virgin Islands (1500 miles) was in a 30 hour Whole Gale, with 50 knot winds and 20 ' seas, with green water over the decks. When the storm finally abated, she asked, "Does it ever get any worse than that". When told that that was the worst storm ever, never to be encountered again she said, "Well, than I think I can do this". Her last sailing adventure was from their dock on Factory Creek non-stop off shore to Bar Harbor Maine. Despite health conditions, she maintained her courage and graciousness. Susie endured a constant battle, enduring Ovarian and Colon Cancer, two strokes, and Kidney failure. She had unflagging courage and never gave up. Susan was preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Opal Stanley, her brother, Stanley, and sister, Kathy. She is survived by her loving husband, Daniel.; daughter, Molly (Eric) Dobson), their children Maggie and Colin, Son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan (Abby) Riedel, and their children Natalie and Norah, Son-in-Law, Ben Riedel, Daughter and Son-in-Law Rebecca (Gary) Arbogast, and their children Addison Logan, and Megan.A celebration of life will be held at their home on Lady's Island at a future date, prior to ashes being given to the sea per her wishes. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Amedisys Hospice of Beaufort, and of Dr. Irina Borissova and her staff. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

