Susan Merrill

December 17, 1939 - November 23, 2020

Beaufort, South Carolina - Beloved wife of Andy Merrill of nearly 60 years, died peacefully in her cottage home surrounded by her loving family and adoring cat. She leaves behind her 2 loving siblings : Frank (Ria) Escobar of Sarasota, FL and Sally Cheney of Hendersonville, NC in addition to her 4 children: David (Hope) of Coosaw Island, Kim (Amy) of Coosaw Island, Sara Dawn Poor (George) of Seattle, WA, and Leah Mahan (Mark) of St. Augustine, FL, in addition to 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A lover of all animals, she was affectionately known as "the flower lady" and would be quoted as saying: "You can never be too warm or have too many cats". A private memorial gathering near her flower garden on Coosaw Island is planned for spring 2021.





