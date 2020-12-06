1/1
Susan Merrill
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Merrill
December 17, 1939 - November 23, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - Beloved wife of Andy Merrill of nearly 60 years, died peacefully in her cottage home surrounded by her loving family and adoring cat. She leaves behind her 2 loving siblings : Frank (Ria) Escobar of Sarasota, FL and Sally Cheney of Hendersonville, NC in addition to her 4 children: David (Hope) of Coosaw Island, Kim (Amy) of Coosaw Island, Sara Dawn Poor (George) of Seattle, WA, and Leah Mahan (Mark) of St. Augustine, FL, in addition to 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A lover of all animals, she was affectionately known as "the flower lady" and would be quoted as saying: "You can never be too warm or have too many cats". A private memorial gathering near her flower garden on Coosaw Island is planned for spring 2021.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved