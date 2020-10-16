1/1
Susie Lisbon Wilborn-Neckles
1938 - 2020
Susie Lisbon Wilborn-Neckles
November 17, 1938 - October 7, 2020
Douglasville, Georgia - Dr. Susie Wilborn-Neckles, 81, passed away on October 7, 2020., in Douglasville, GA.
She was a well-known and long-time resident of Hilton Head where she worked at the US Postal Service for over 20 years. Graveside Services for her will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Browning Branch Cemetery, Elloree. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions. Williams Funeral Home of Elloree is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Susie Wilborn-Neckles.


Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Browning Branch Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street Mailing -
Elloree, SC 29047
(803) 897-2362
