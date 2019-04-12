Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Brown. View Sign

Suzanne Anderson Brown Suzanne Anderson Brown, 72, of Callawassie Island, South Carolina, died April 7, after a long illness. Born Suzanne Carter Chinn in Yonkers, NY, on March 22, 1947, she later adopted her stepfather's surname of Anderson. Suzanne grew up in Norwalk, Connecticut, and graduated from Norwalk High School in 1965. After High School she attended and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1969 with degrees in mathematics and economics. She was an active member of Alpha Delta Pi and remained in contact with her sorority sisters throughout her life. After college she worked in Boston for United Brands in a cash management position. She was recruited by the Bank of California in San Francisco as a vice-president in the 1970s and continued her professional career in the Bay Area for 30 years working as Managing Director of Treasury Services for Itel Corporation, Managing Partner with King & Associates, and Treasurer of Core-Mark International. It was in the San Francisco Bay Area that she met and married C. David Brown in 1985. Suzanne enjoyed skiing, tennis and golf. She was a Bridge Life Master. She was a member of Meadow Club in the Bay Area and later a member of Brunswick Country Club in Maine. Her children were her beloved Gordon Setters. After leaving the Bay Area, she and her husband, David, lived for two years in Ireland while enjoying summers at their home in Georgetown Island, Maine. The couple moved to Callawassie Island in the low country of South Carolina in 2008. She is survived by her husband, David.

Suzanne Anderson Brown Suzanne Anderson Brown, 72, of Callawassie Island, South Carolina, died April 7, after a long illness. Born Suzanne Carter Chinn in Yonkers, NY, on March 22, 1947, she later adopted her stepfather's surname of Anderson. Suzanne grew up in Norwalk, Connecticut, and graduated from Norwalk High School in 1965. After High School she attended and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1969 with degrees in mathematics and economics. She was an active member of Alpha Delta Pi and remained in contact with her sorority sisters throughout her life. After college she worked in Boston for United Brands in a cash management position. She was recruited by the Bank of California in San Francisco as a vice-president in the 1970s and continued her professional career in the Bay Area for 30 years working as Managing Director of Treasury Services for Itel Corporation, Managing Partner with King & Associates, and Treasurer of Core-Mark International. It was in the San Francisco Bay Area that she met and married C. David Brown in 1985. Suzanne enjoyed skiing, tennis and golf. She was a Bridge Life Master. She was a member of Meadow Club in the Bay Area and later a member of Brunswick Country Club in Maine. Her children were her beloved Gordon Setters. After leaving the Bay Area, she and her husband, David, lived for two years in Ireland while enjoying summers at their home in Georgetown Island, Maine. The couple moved to Callawassie Island in the low country of South Carolina in 2008. She is survived by her husband, David. Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close