Suzanne Priegel February 27, 1934 - February 21, 2019. Suzanne (nee Rosenheimer) Nelthorpe Priegel, 85, of Hilton Head (formally West Bend, WI) passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019 at MUSC, Charleston, SC. She was born February 27, 1934 to the late Maurice Rosenheimer and Gladys (nee Clark) Rosenheimer Reis at home in Kewaskum, WI. She attended Kewaskum Public Schools and later attended high school at Wayland Academy, in Beaver Dam, WI where she was a member of the Honor Society and the Basketball, Field Hockey and Swim teams. In 1952, she attended the University of Wisconsin Madison and earned a degree in Philosophy. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority for four years. In 1955, she was united in marriage to Burns "Blackie" Nelthorpe who became President of the Bank of Kewaskum. Together they raised two children, "Rusty" and Wendy and showed Rottweilers. They were members of West Bend Country Club and Cedar Lake Yacht Club. "Blackie" preceded Suzanne in death on October 20th, 1968. On May 5, 1983 she married Kenneth l. Priegel. They were active in golf and gardening on their home on Big Cedar Lake where they loved to entertain friends and family. In 1996 they moved to Hilton Head and became active members of the Yacht Club of Hilton Head and continued to pursue their love of golf. Suzanne is survived by her husband, Kenneth I Priegel, two children, Burns "Rusty" Nelthorpe, and Wendy (David Campbell) Nelthorpe, nephews Jeff (Beverly) Kenkel, Rock Schumann and nieces Jennifer (Michael) Zajicek, Christine Prevetti, and other dear friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Jean Schumann, brother in- law John Schumann, and sisters-in-law Nadine Prevetti and Nancy La Ven. In keeping with her wishes, funeral services and burial are private. Memorials may be given to Cedar Lake Yacht Club or to the Rosenheimer Cemetery Association. Island Funeral Home has been entrusted with Suzanne's arrangements.

