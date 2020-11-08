Suzanne Brandon Hiles Sims
March 24, 1948 - November 3, 2020
Bluffton, South Carolina - On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, Suzanne Brandon Hiles Sims died at home in Bluffton, South Carolina, with her husband of fifty-three years, James "Jim" Lawson Sims, Sr., at her side. She was 72.
Suzanne was born on March 24, 1948, in Pittsburgh to Dr. Charles Hall Hiles, Sr., and Jeanne Marie Arbogast Hiles. She grew up in Wheeling, West Virginia, and attended West Virginia University, where she was Vice President of the Freshman Class. She relocated with her family to Charleston, West Virginia, where she completed her degree at West Virginia State College, while raising her two children.
Suzanne had several careers including selling real estate, working in special education, and providing financial services. While she lived in Charleston, she was a member of the Junior League and president of the Bedford Garden Club. After moving to Bluffton, Suzanne volunteered with various organizations and was a board member for the Palmetto Chapter of the WVU Alumni Association and the Country Club of Hilton Head Tennis Association.
Suzanne was a passionate tennis player, with a wicked serve, who liked to play every day, although she often only managed six days a week. Throughout her childhood Suzanne was active in the Girl Scouts, and she continued to be committed to buying thin mints every year, and occasionally shared cookies with her family. In the last year Suzanne sewed more than 300 masks for various medical organizations, her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, James Lawson Sims, Jr. (Rebecca), and daughter, Brandon Catherine Hiles Sims, three grandsons, Specialist, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, James Lawson Sims, III, Private, U.S. Army National Guard, Jalen Loughry, and William "Liam" Burger, and two granddaughters, Claire Burger and Emma Loughry. She is also survived by her brothers, Dr. Charles Hall Hiles, Jr., and John Christian Hiles (Mary Lou). She is preceded in death by her parents, both of Hilton Head.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you either plant a tree, shrub or flower in her memory, or contribute to the St. Andrew By the Sea United Methodist Church Endowment Fund. https://hhiumc.com/
. A celebration of life is tentatively planned for Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Hilton Head. Islandfuneralhome.com
.