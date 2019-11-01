Taylor Leslie Monson Taylor Leslie Monson, 24, daughter of Tracy Monson, died Monday, October 28, 2019. The family will receive friendson Monday, November 4, 2019 from 2:00pm to 3:30pmwith a Graveside serviceat 4:00pmin Evergreen Cemetery. Taylor was born on June 5, 1995 in Beaufort, SC.She is the daughter of Tracy Monson and the late Julie Lux Monson. Surviving in addition to her father, Tracy; are her boyfriend, Freddy Widenhouse and many family members including aunts, uncles, and cousins. Taylor's grandparents were Carolyn and Eric Monson, Leslie Dietrich and her dogs, Baloo, Gustavo and Edna. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Beaufort County Animal Shelter & SmileTrain. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 1, 2019