Thelma Moore Keith Thelma Moore Keith, 79, widow of John Herbert Keith, of Beaufort, SC, died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at her residence. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:15pm in Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel with services to follow at 2:00pm in the Chapel and interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mrs. Keith was born on August 18, 1939 in Yemassee, SC. She is the daughter of the late Daniel Moore and Jewel Blocker Moore. Surviving are one daughter, Dawn Melvin; three sons, Mark, Kevin and Timothy Keith; one sister, Annielee Connelly; fifteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Moore Keith.
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
(843) 524-7144
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 9, 2019