1/1
Thelma Reilly
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Reilly
April 13, 1935 - November 11, 2020
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Mrs. Thelma Reilly. A devoted wife and mother. She was a sixteen-year resident of Shipyard Plantation, Hilton Head Island. She is survived by her Husband of 55 years, Mr. David F. Reilly Jr. and two doting daughters, Julie Ann Rochester (husband Glen) and Diane Stundzia (husband Charles) and two wonderful grandchildren, Avery and Oliver Rochester.
Thelma was an asset, her entire life, to the food and beverage industry. She brought with her the skills and talent needed from her homeland of England in 1964. She dedicated her life to family, food, and fulfillment.
She was a woman with a gift to bring joy to all whom she knew. So many friends, family members and colleagues. The truest may have been few, but no one will forget Thelma Reilly. She ventured from home, a young woman, a sister to six brothers and sisters. Her heart stayed strong for all whom she loved, no matter how far away they may have been. She was truly a kind and loving woman hat had been blessed with good fortune, a loving family, and a caring heart.
Friends will be received at the Island Funeral Home on Monday from 2 -4 pa and Tuesday from 1 -2 pm where services will be held at 2:00 pm. Interment will be in Six Oaks Cemetery in Sea Pines.
To say she will be missed is most certainly and understatement.
Our love is with you, my wife, my mother, my friend
Bea at peace
We love you Thelma Reilly


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Service
02:00 PM
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
4 Cardinal Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
(843) 681-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved