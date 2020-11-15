Thelma Reilly

April 13, 1935 - November 11, 2020

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Mrs. Thelma Reilly. A devoted wife and mother. She was a sixteen-year resident of Shipyard Plantation, Hilton Head Island. She is survived by her Husband of 55 years, Mr. David F. Reilly Jr. and two doting daughters, Julie Ann Rochester (husband Glen) and Diane Stundzia (husband Charles) and two wonderful grandchildren, Avery and Oliver Rochester.

Thelma was an asset, her entire life, to the food and beverage industry. She brought with her the skills and talent needed from her homeland of England in 1964. She dedicated her life to family, food, and fulfillment.

She was a woman with a gift to bring joy to all whom she knew. So many friends, family members and colleagues. The truest may have been few, but no one will forget Thelma Reilly. She ventured from home, a young woman, a sister to six brothers and sisters. Her heart stayed strong for all whom she loved, no matter how far away they may have been. She was truly a kind and loving woman hat had been blessed with good fortune, a loving family, and a caring heart.

Friends will be received at the Island Funeral Home on Monday from 2 -4 pa and Tuesday from 1 -2 pm where services will be held at 2:00 pm. Interment will be in Six Oaks Cemetery in Sea Pines.

To say she will be missed is most certainly and understatement.

Our love is with you, my wife, my mother, my friend

Bea at peace

We love you Thelma Reilly





