Theresa Adams Thomas Theresa Adams Thomas of Hilton Head passed away February 13, 2019 after a brief illness. Theresa was born in Pensacola, FL on December 26, 1944 and grew up in Palatka, FL. She was a graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in elementary education and received a master's degree from Georgia State University. She was preceded in death by her father, Lonnie Adams of Jennings, FL and her mother, Virginia Mae Adams of Palatka and a sister, April Adams from Hilton Head. Theresa moved to Hilton Head in 1980 and was employed by the Sea Pines Real Estate Company as a sales executive from 1981 to 1987 when she and her business partner opened The Resale Real Estate Company where she worked until her death. Graveside services will be held on March 3, 2019 at Six Oaks Cemetery at 2:00 pm. followed by a celebration of life at The Harbour Town Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, The Humane Society or to a . Condolences may be expressed at islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 26, 2019