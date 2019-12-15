Thomas A. Bowman, Jr. Thomas A. Bowman, Jr., 68, of Beaufort passed away on December 2, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:00am at Anderson Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, at 11:30am in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Thomas was born on December 7, 1950 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Thomas A, Sr. and Katherine (Hammerle) Bowman. Mr. Bowman worked as an Instructor in the Continuing Education Department, teaching Industrial Skills, in the Technical College System of South Carolina. He served in the South Carolina State Guard for many years. He was an avid student of history and enjoyed working on the genealogy of his family. Survivors include his wife, Anne Lafferty Bowman; three daughters, Anne Marie Hansen, Kristin Jaramillo (Bill) and Megan Raouf (Joe); brother, Chuck Bowman; 7 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, William Bowman. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

