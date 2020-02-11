Thomas Brian Botelho Thomas Brian Botelho, age 56, died unexpectedly on 8 January 2020 at his home on Hilton Head Island. Born in Fall River, MA in 1963, Tom was the fourth child of William H. Botelho, Sr. and Mary Bouchard. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served a tour in Germany. Tom visited Hilton Head Island on vacation to see his brother Bill and sister Arlene in the 1980's, and decided to stay. He was for many years the owner of South Downs Landscaping. A loving father, Tom is survived by his son Corey T. Botelho of Hilton Head Island. He was preceded in death by his parents. Tom is also survived by his siblings, William H. (Lisa) Botelho, Jr. of Bluffton, Arlene B. (Chester) Williams of Hilton Head Island, and Jeffrey P. (Deborah) Botelho of New Bedford, MA, and nieces and nephews Adam Botelho, Nicole Botelho, Brianna Botelho, Matthew S. Williams, and Corinne M. Williams. Tom's family, friends, and neighbors are invited to a celebration of his life to be held on Sunday 23 February 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Spanish Wells Club. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Tom's memory may be made to . Keith Funeral Services is assisting the family.

