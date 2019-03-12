Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Charles Birdsall. View Sign

Thomas Charles Birdsall Thomas Charles Birdsall, Age 83 Went home to the Lord on March 8, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family. Tom was bigger than life and those who knew him, all loved him dearly. His successes were earned and his love and respect for others was genuine. His love of his Family, Friends, and Country will carry on for generations to come. He is survived by his wife, Gail Birdsall and his children Bridget, Kathleen, John, Michael (Deceased), David (Maryanne), Chris (Kim). His wonderful Grandchildren William, Patrick, Andrew, Ava, Quinn, Jack, Alex, Isabelle, Samantha, Zachary, Joseph, and Alexandra. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 4th at Sauls Funeral Home at 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton,SC29910. Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 5:30, with a memorial service at 5:30. In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital at

90 Simmonsville Road

Bluffton , SC 29910

