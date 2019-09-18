Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Dean. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Thomas "Tom" Walker Dean Thomas "Tom" Walker Dean died unexpectedly on September 13, 2019, at his home in Beaufort, South Carolina. He was born on July 11, 1942, in Norfolk, Virginia as the middle son of Thomas Earl Dean and Beatrice Walker Dean (both deceased). Tom grew up in Greensboro, North Carolina and graduated from Page High School in 1960. He enlisted in the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1964. He married the love of his life who he had known since childhood on June 23, 1962, Sandra MacDonald Dean. He obtained his B.S. in Business at East Carolina University where he played on the Tennis Team on a scholarship. His career was spent in management at Western Electric (now AT&T) and eventually, retired to Harbor Island. Tom is survived by his wife and children, Erin Dean (Brian Good) of Beaufort, Walker Dean (Kelly) of Beaufort and Patrick Dean (Karen) of South Hampton, Pennsylvania, his Grandsons Trey Dean (Beaufort), Ethan Dean (PA) and Mason Dean (PA), and his granddaughter Annabelle Dean (Beaufort). Tom was a diehard Tarheel fan, loved the game of tennis and was an acoustic guitar aficionado. His love of music was instilled into his children and grandchildren, most of whom play an instrument or two today. He was a person of great conviction who taught his family the value of being true to yourself and fighting for what you believe in with unwavering passion. He was a beloved father, grandfather, father-in-law, and friend to many. A celebration of life will take place on Thursday, September 19, at 11:00 a.m., at the Beaufort Yacht and Sailing Club. Donations may be made in his honor to the Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org . An additional celebration of life will take place in Elon, North Carolina in the future for his North Carolina friends and family, and beloved Olde Forest Racquet Club Men's Night colleagues. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

