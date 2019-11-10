Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Egbert Donkerbrook. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Egbert Donkerbrook, 77, of Carmel, Indiana + Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, succumbed to cancer at the comfort of his Indiana home surrounded by his loved ones on November 2, 2019 at 12:00 am. In true Donkerbrook style, he surely waited until the stroke of midnight so we would celebrate his life for two days instead of one. Tom was born on September 18, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to Egbert and Prudence Donkerbrook. He graduated from Shattuck Military School in Minnesota and will be earning his bachelor’s degree from University of South Dakota in December of 2019 after a lifelong quest to finish his last fifteen hours after withdrawing from college in 1964 to serve in the United States Air Force; he learned of this accomplishment days before his passing. Tom is survived by his daughter Darcie Patrick, son Lance Donkerbrook and longtime partner Ann Macias, and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family (biological and chosen). Tom was a loving father, Papa, partner, brother, uncle and friend to everyone…and never met a dog he didn’t like! He was the founder and president of D’Brook & Company, Inc. where he worked as an insurance adjuster since its founding in 1978. Tom has confidently bequeathed the business to his son-in-law Kevin who has vowed to continue the D’Brook legacy. Tom was a crazy sports fan and a former collegiate athlete at University of South Dakota where he was recruited to play baseball and football. He was an avid sportsman, loved to cruise the Calibogue in his Chris Crafts, played euchre with grandkids & board games at WBL, watched America’s Got Talent, quoted Fox News and was an incredible dancer. He spent his free time watching the Colts, Pacers, Michigan State and basically every sport live and on TV; and he attended every single one of his kids and grandkids sporting events when he was in town. Hilton Head Island High School Lacrosse has been his most favorite sport where his granddaughter and grandson both have played on their varsity teams. Over the years, Tom was drawn to service. He was the President of the Jaycees in Michigan and is a member of VanLandingham Rotary. Tom lovingly sold champagne and beer for his grandchildren’s school – Sea Pines Montessori Academy at the 10th hole SPMA booth every year at The Heritage Golf Tournament for twenty years. Truly, he was a legendary, yet lesser known iconic figure at The Heritage, since 2000. He also enjoyed going to the movies and would often ask people to disclose their top three movies during an icebreaker conversation to determine where to lead the conversation. He coached Darcie and Lance in their youth sports of soccer, softball and basketball at Carmel Dads Club, CYO and travel soccer where he occasionally made Bobby Knight look like a puppy. He was a prolific story teller and made even the most seasoned comedian appear dull. Tom’s best quality was that he truly saw the best in everyone he met. Sometimes he embellished a person’s qualities because he really felt the people he loved were special and had the most beautiful ability to make anyone feel loved, feel welcome and feel truly important. Tom took fashion cues from no one. His signature look was a favorite t-shirt with a catchy phrase such as: How’s your Aspen, College (from Animal House) or My Favorite People Call Me Papa. No one could pull off a Coogi sweater better than Tom and he had the ability to wear ‘comfort’ clothes to the office with the confidence he was in an Armani suit. A memorial service was held in Indiana on Monday, November 4, 2019. Funeral services for Tom will be at St. Luke’s Anglican Church, 50 Pope Avenue in Hilton Head Island where he attended Sunday service faithfully over the last two decades when at his island home, which increasingly was a vast majority of the year. Memorial donations may be made to Valentine Project, Rick and Joni Vanderslice’s Children’s Home in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania which Tom has supported since its inception. Their mailing address is 301 Central Avenue, P.O. Box #103, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 29926 and/or VanLandingham Rotary c/o Zack VanLandingham Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 5013, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928; both have their 501(c)(3) designation. Tom will be most missed at future graduations, weddings, celebrations, Indianapolis Colts home football games and at turn two where he had 20 Indianapolis 500 tickets and hosted many racing fans for over 40 years. He lived life to the fullest, loved wide open and modeled grace & courtesy and truly emulated Jesus with his unshakable support for his family and infectious can-do spirit. He is already missed!

He lived life to the fullest, loved wide open and modeled grace & courtesy and truly emulated Jesus with his unshakable support for his family and infectious can-do spirit. He is already missed!

