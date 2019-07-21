Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas F. Kackle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas F. Kackle 76 Thomas F. Kackle (TK) 76 of Hilton Head Island, formally of Holmdel, NJ and Staten Island, NY passed away on July 15 ,2019 in his home after battling a long illness. TK was surrounded by his loving wife Laura, of 32 years, his devoted children TJ and Amy, his compassionate sister and forever friend and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Joseph Hayes and our dear friend Ellie Smith whose dedication to the family will always be remembered. TK was born in Staten Island in 1943 to his parents Agnes (Peggy) Smith and Frederick Kackle. He attended Blessed Sacrament Grammar School, St. Peter's Boys High School and Seton Hall University. TK served his country in the Army in Vietnam. He made the decision to go to Wall Street where his illustrious career spanned the course of 3 decades. His humor, quick wit and natural ability to trade stocks influenced many who still carry that torch today. The New York Giants were lucky to have such a dedicated fan. TK, a season ticket holder since 1977 cherished going to every home game with his friends. Rain, shine, sleet or snow they would share those seats and root for the team that they loved for over 40 years. An avid golfer and fisherman, he traveled to many famous courses and fishing holes with friends who he made sure were all well equipped with extra bottles of fine California Cabernet. To say TK loved his wine would be an understatement but what he truly loved more was popping a bottle with his loved ones. Always the life of the party, TK would pour you a glass and have you chuckling with one of the many vocabulary words he would create as Journey, Bob Seger, Bruce Springsteen or the Eagles played from the "Frabitz" (sound-system). Once settled on Hilton Head Island, TK enjoyed his many "Happy Hours" with the staff and his friends at Frankie Bones. TK is survived by his wife Laura, his children TJ and Amy, his son-in-law Jason, his grandsons Luke, Shane and Cole, his sister and brother-in-law Kathy and Joe, his nieces Karen, Kerri, Cindy and their families; Laura's goddaughter, Susan and her family, Aunt Eleanor and her family, and his many lifelong friends. The Kackle family would also like to extend a special thank you to the Hickey Wellness Center, Dr. Hickey, Lisa, Cathy, Mary and Susan for all of their care and support to TK and his family during his journey. Arrangements will be made in the near future for his celebration of life. Donations can be made to his grandson Luke's Beautiful People Organization Adaptive Sports for Children with Disabilities

