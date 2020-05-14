Thomas H. Lindon 09/1/1927 - 05/8/2020 Thomas, devoted husband, father and grandfather died peacefully on May 8th, 2020. Thomas was born in Rockville Centre, New York on September 1, 1927. Graduating from Southside High School in 1946, he went on to Pace University to earn a degree in business in 1948. He became a successful packaging and printing salesman. He moved to Chicago where he met his late wife, Dorothy Wozniak. They resided in Rockville Centre for 38 years before moving to Hilton Head Island in 1996, becoming residents of Briarwood Villas in Sea Pines. Tom was an avid golfer and a member of Port Royal Golf Club. He spent his free time doing the New York Times and Wall Street Journal crossword puzzles and reading books about WWI and WWII. Tom was a sports fanatic and would always have a game on the television in the background. A New York fan through and through, he loved the New York Mets and the New York Giants. He also enjoyed traveling to see his three sons and their families in the Northeast and around the globe. His wife Dorothy passed away in 2003 after 50 years together. Tom moved to The Seabrook of Hilton Head in 2010 where he resided until his death. Tom is survived by his sister Jane of Pittsboro, North Carolina, brother Bob and sister-in-law Joan of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and sister-in-law Nancy of Medford, Oregon as well as his son Thomas H. Lindon Jr., daughter-in-law Kate of Tarrytown, New York and their two daughters, Erin and Megan; his son John Lindon, daughter-in-law Becky of New York, New York and Hilton Head, their children Henry, Robert and Margaret; and his son Christopher Lindon, daughter-in-law Diana of Southborough, Massachusetts and their children Olivia and William. A private Mass of Christian burial was held at Holy Family Catholic Church followed by burial at Six Oaks Cemetery. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on May 14, 2020.