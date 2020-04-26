Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas I. Atwood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas I. Atwood Thomas I. Atwood, a 14-year resident of Sun City, Bluffton, SC, and previously a 60-year resident of Merrimac, Massachusetts, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at NHC Rehabilitation in Bluffton, SC, from complications due to COVID-19. He was 80 years old. Born in Melrose, Massachusetts, on June 25, 1939, his family moved to Merrimac in 1946. Tom attended Merrimac Public Schools and was a 1958 graduate of Merrimac High School. A U.S. Navy veteran, Tom co-owned and operated Atwood Television and Radio Service, Inc. in Merrimac with his father, Frank, and brother James for more than 45 years before retiring to Bluffton. Tom was preceded in death by his father and mother, Frank and Joan, his brother Frank, and his oldest son Robert. Tom is survived by Mildred, his wife of 52 years, his son Tom and his wife Pam of West Newbury, Massachusetts, his brother James and his wife Pam of Santa Rita, Guam, his sisters Joan Atwood Jacobson of Yarmouthport, Massachusetts, and Donna Atwood of Nottingham, New Hampshire, and his grandchildren Scott, Jane, and Kelly. Due to the National Health Emergency, a graveside committal service will take place at a later date. As Tom lived with Parkinson's disease for the last years of his life, the family requests that memorial donations be made to , Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Thomas I. Atwood Thomas I. Atwood, a 14-year resident of Sun City, Bluffton, SC, and previously a 60-year resident of Merrimac, Massachusetts, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at NHC Rehabilitation in Bluffton, SC, from complications due to COVID-19. He was 80 years old. Born in Melrose, Massachusetts, on June 25, 1939, his family moved to Merrimac in 1946. Tom attended Merrimac Public Schools and was a 1958 graduate of Merrimac High School. A U.S. Navy veteran, Tom co-owned and operated Atwood Television and Radio Service, Inc. in Merrimac with his father, Frank, and brother James for more than 45 years before retiring to Bluffton. Tom was preceded in death by his father and mother, Frank and Joan, his brother Frank, and his oldest son Robert. Tom is survived by Mildred, his wife of 52 years, his son Tom and his wife Pam of West Newbury, Massachusetts, his brother James and his wife Pam of Santa Rita, Guam, his sisters Joan Atwood Jacobson of Yarmouthport, Massachusetts, and Donna Atwood of Nottingham, New Hampshire, and his grandchildren Scott, Jane, and Kelly. Due to the National Health Emergency, a graveside committal service will take place at a later date. As Tom lived with Parkinson's disease for the last years of his life, the family requests that memorial donations be made to , Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.