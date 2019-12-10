Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Jack Cutie. View Sign Service Information Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home 1193 Bells Highway Walterboro , SC 29488 (843)-538-5408 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Jack Cutie Mr. Thomas Jack Cutie, known by many as "Tom", age 85, passed away Sunday evening, December 8, 2019, in his home in Round O. Born May 19, 1934, in Brooklyn, New York and grew up in Cohoes, New York. He was a graduate of Hobart College and worked for the State of New York Health Department as a Bacteriologist/Virologist for twenty-six years as a research scientist. He served in the United States Army during the Berlin Crisis in 1962 and was a Disabled Veteran. He retired at the age of 48 and enjoyed canoeing and photography. He was an avid reader and dog lover. He was predeceased by his wife of fifty-nine years, Mrs. Patricia G. Cutie; his parents, Francis T. Cutie and Irma Cutie; and a sister, Camille Wick. He is survived by his children: Thomas F. Cutie (Tanya), Francis D. Cutie (Michele), Daniel J. Cutie (Nancy) and Kathleen Cutie (Tim Branam); his grandchildren, Alexandria, Katelynn, Francis, Jr., Maxwell, Erica, Nathaniel, Anna, Ronald, Sara, William, Luke, and Sarah (Branam); and great grandchildren, Bentley, Dominique, Frances, and Noah; and his faithful four legged friend, Lucky. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 o'clock Friday morning, December 13, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro with Fr. Jacob Joseph officiating. The Final Commendation and Farewell will follow at 1 o'clock that afternoon with Military Honors in Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street, Beaufort. Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at:

Thomas Jack Cutie Mr. Thomas Jack Cutie, known by many as "Tom", age 85, passed away Sunday evening, December 8, 2019, in his home in Round O. Born May 19, 1934, in Brooklyn, New York and grew up in Cohoes, New York. He was a graduate of Hobart College and worked for the State of New York Health Department as a Bacteriologist/Virologist for twenty-six years as a research scientist. He served in the United States Army during the Berlin Crisis in 1962 and was a Disabled Veteran. He retired at the age of 48 and enjoyed canoeing and photography. He was an avid reader and dog lover. He was predeceased by his wife of fifty-nine years, Mrs. Patricia G. Cutie; his parents, Francis T. Cutie and Irma Cutie; and a sister, Camille Wick. He is survived by his children: Thomas F. Cutie (Tanya), Francis D. Cutie (Michele), Daniel J. Cutie (Nancy) and Kathleen Cutie (Tim Branam); his grandchildren, Alexandria, Katelynn, Francis, Jr., Maxwell, Erica, Nathaniel, Anna, Ronald, Sara, William, Luke, and Sarah (Branam); and great grandchildren, Bentley, Dominique, Frances, and Noah; and his faithful four legged friend, Lucky. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 o'clock Friday morning, December 13, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro with Fr. Jacob Joseph officiating. The Final Commendation and Farewell will follow at 1 o'clock that afternoon with Military Honors in Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street, Beaufort. Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close