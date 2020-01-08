Thomas James Bell, III Thomas James Bell, III, husband of Mary Gwinn Vaux Bell, died Saturday, January 4, 2020. James was born April 3, 1969, to Dr. Jimmy and Nancy Baker Bell. He was raised in Harstville, S.C. He was a graduate of Hartsville High School, Clemson University with a double major in Political Science and English, and the University of South Carolina Law School. James began his legal career as an attorney for the Statehouse on the Banking and Insurance Senate Committee. For the past 19 years, he was a Public Defender with Beaufort County Public Defender's Office. Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are his sisters Elizabeth (Terry) Quinn and Andrea (Derek) Trader. Also surviving are Roberts and Mary Vaux, Emily and Chris Burden, Tabor and Erin Vaux, Anna Pepper and Jason Hewett, and 14 nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of the Cross, 110 Calhoun Street, Bluffton, S.C. Visitation following the service will be at held at The Pine House, 95 Boundary Street, Bluffton, S.C. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jasper Animal Rescue Mission, jarmission.org, or a .
Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 8, 2020