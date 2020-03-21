Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas L. Mulvihill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS L. MULVIHILL, of Bluffton, S.C., formerly of Allison Park, passed away on March 14, 2020, at the age of 78, peacefully and surrounded by his family. He was the devoted, loving-husband to his wife of 45 years, Rose Anne. He was a caring father to his daughter, Colleen, and was the joyful “Pap-Pap” to his grandchildren, Grayson and Isabella, whom he loved dearly. Tom had a knack for making friends, and leaves many, both in the Pittsburgh area and Bluffton, where he had lived for the past 16 years. Tom had worked for 20 years in pharmaceutical sales and another 25 years for the Port Authority. He enjoyed exercising (in particular riding his bike and swimming), reading the newspaper, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tom was a proud graduate of Central Catholic High School and found great comfort in his faith. Tom is survived by his wife, Rose Anne, daughter Colleen (Michael Girardi), grandchildren, Grayson and Isabella, and several nieces. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Vera Mulvihill, and his brother, Jack F. Mulvihill. A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Glenshaw, PA at a later date

