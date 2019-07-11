Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas M. McTigue. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas M. McTigue Thomas M. McTigue, Ph.D. died from cancer at his home on Hilton Head Island on Monday, July 8, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia, daughters Ellen McTigue, Maura McTigue and son Mark McTigue (Vanessa) and grandchildren Maxwell, Benjamin and Kennedy Katherine McTigue. Tom was born in Queen's County, N.Y. City on October 30, 1929. He was predeceased by brothers Richard and James. Tom was professor Emeritus of Indiana University's Southeast Campus. He received the B.A. from Seton Hall, and the M.A. and Ph.D. from Louisiana State University. He taught at Bellarmine, LSU and Tulane before joining IU as Chairman of the Foreign Language Department. He then taught, as visiting professor, at two South American universities while serving as Director of Overseas Studies Program for two years. The program, sponsored by the state university systems of California, Indiana and Wisconsin, is located in Lima Peru. Tom, whose father served in WW I and brothers who served in WW II, dropped out of college to enlist in the army infantry for the Korean War. After basic training he was ordered to the Leadership School and advanced training, then served briefly as a ranger instructor. He was injured in a training accident, hospitalized prior to honorable discharge, and designated as partially disabled. Tom and Pat retired to Hilton Head in 1994 and became active in the St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church community. It led to his greatest satisfaction in retirement to participate in the purchase of land for the future Gym/Activities building, and the two year project of design-through-construction of the St. Francis School, completed in May, 1999. That same month Tom and Pat moved to Spain and Ireland for the second time. They returned to Hilton Head in 2004, and he again joined the morning mass crowd at St. Francis by the Sea. Until his recent illness he was the altar server on Thursdays. Tom dearly loved his wife, loved his family, faith, and friends, as well as former students, like those celebrating their 50th reunion since graduation, who conspired to track him down to convey their affection and appreciation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 13, 10:30 AM at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the St. Francis Catholic School, 45 Beach City Rd., Hilton Head Island, SC 29926, Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, PO Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910, or the SC Cancer Specialists, 45 Hospital Ctr. Commons, HHI, SC 29926. Keith Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas M. McTigue Thomas M. McTigue, Ph.D. died from cancer at his home on Hilton Head Island on Monday, July 8, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia, daughters Ellen McTigue, Maura McTigue and son Mark McTigue (Vanessa) and grandchildren Maxwell, Benjamin and Kennedy Katherine McTigue. Tom was born in Queen's County, N.Y. City on October 30, 1929. He was predeceased by brothers Richard and James. Tom was professor Emeritus of Indiana University's Southeast Campus. He received the B.A. from Seton Hall, and the M.A. and Ph.D. from Louisiana State University. He taught at Bellarmine, LSU and Tulane before joining IU as Chairman of the Foreign Language Department. He then taught, as visiting professor, at two South American universities while serving as Director of Overseas Studies Program for two years. The program, sponsored by the state university systems of California, Indiana and Wisconsin, is located in Lima Peru. Tom, whose father served in WW I and brothers who served in WW II, dropped out of college to enlist in the army infantry for the Korean War. After basic training he was ordered to the Leadership School and advanced training, then served briefly as a ranger instructor. He was injured in a training accident, hospitalized prior to honorable discharge, and designated as partially disabled. Tom and Pat retired to Hilton Head in 1994 and became active in the St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church community. It led to his greatest satisfaction in retirement to participate in the purchase of land for the future Gym/Activities building, and the two year project of design-through-construction of the St. Francis School, completed in May, 1999. That same month Tom and Pat moved to Spain and Ireland for the second time. They returned to Hilton Head in 2004, and he again joined the morning mass crowd at St. Francis by the Sea. Until his recent illness he was the altar server on Thursdays. Tom dearly loved his wife, loved his family, faith, and friends, as well as former students, like those celebrating their 50th reunion since graduation, who conspired to track him down to convey their affection and appreciation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 13, 10:30 AM at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the St. Francis Catholic School, 45 Beach City Rd., Hilton Head Island, SC 29926, Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, PO Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910, or the SC Cancer Specialists, 45 Hospital Ctr. Commons, HHI, SC 29926. Keith Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements. Www.keithfuneral.com Published in The Island Packet on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close