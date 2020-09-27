Thomas Campbell 9/4/31-9/12/20 Thomas Phillip Campbell passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family. Tom, son of the late George & Helen Campbell, immigrated to the US from Scotland with his wife Anne to build a beautiful life and start their family. He worked as a Professional Engineer in Canada and Philadelphia before retiring in Hilton Head Island. Tom worked as a starter at Arthur Hills Golf Course, a job he loved and enjoyed teaching his family all of his tricks on the course. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Anne, his son retired USN Commander Scott and his wife Laura, his daughter Gillian and her husband Chris and grandchildren Taylor, Meghan, Andrew, and Kirsten, whom Tom remarked gave him his greatest pride. Tom was a giant among men and had a unique way of drawing people to him. He will be dearly missed and his memory will live on through his adoring family and their ever-improving golf games. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Tom's name to The St. Jude Research Hospital, for pediatric cancer research, or the Gold Star Family Home Program, which provides housing to surviving spouses of fallen soldiers.



