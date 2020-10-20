1/
Thomas Quigley
Thomas Quigley
October 16, 2020
Okatie, South Carolina - Thomas George Quigley, 80, husband of Mary Lynn Quigley, of Okatie, SC, died Friday, October 16, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary; four daughters, Kathleen Quigley, Lori Picicco, Amy Milcetich and Holly Mostardi; one sister, Suzanne Pearson; six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, John Quigley and his first wife, Josephine Quigley.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Friends of Carolina Hospice, 1110 13th Street, Port Royal, SC, 29935.


Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 20, 2020.
October 19, 2020
To his wife and family and extended family,
"Just an AMAZING MAN", truly his presence will be a void.
But, for me, I will always remember that smile and laugh!
Rest well Tom, job well done. Amen.
Martin Moon
