Thomas Quigley

October 16, 2020

Okatie, South Carolina - Thomas George Quigley, 80, husband of Mary Lynn Quigley, of Okatie, SC, died Friday, October 16, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary; four daughters, Kathleen Quigley, Lori Picicco, Amy Milcetich and Holly Mostardi; one sister, Suzanne Pearson; six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, John Quigley and his first wife, Josephine Quigley.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Friends of Carolina Hospice, 1110 13th Street, Port Royal, SC, 29935.





