Thomas Russell Maier
Thomas Russell Maier Thomas Russell Maier age 72, beloved husband for 50 years of Billie Jean (nee Himburg); loving father of David (wife Katherine) and Mark (wife Christina); devoted grandfather of John Kolstee IV, Kate Kolstee, John, Thomas, David, Maximilian, Philip and Vincent; cherished son of the late Russell William and Marjorie (nee Durk); dearest brother of Sharon Gilbert (husband Richard) and Annette; dear brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle of many. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Tom to Gross Family Melanoma Research Fund at the Cleveland Clinic. Relatives and friends are invited to meet for the Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church 525 Dover Center Rd. Bay Village, OH 44140. Cremation following by DeJohn Crematory. Arrangements by THE DeJOHN-FLYNN-MYLOTT FUNERAL HOME OF WILLOUGHBY HILLS. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com.

Published in The Island Packet on Sep. 15, 2020.
