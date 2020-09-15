Billie, David, and Mark, I reflect with warm smiles and a loving heart on the relationships that we all shared who resided on Ruby Way and in Pebblebrook. We all "grew up" together, both parents and children. Even though your family and our family moved, we still were considered part of the community. What special memories we shared. My only regrets are that we all were not able to remain directly connected over time to share all our family joys and challenges. But I did fully appreciate and value the times we did share. And I will always carry Tom's warm and accepting words and smiles with me. Jim Folkening

