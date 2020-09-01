1/
Timothy C. Holsinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy C. Holsinger Timothy C. Holsinger 69, of Blutton, SC died Friday August 28, 2020. Born Dec. 31,1950 in Roaring Spring, PA. Son of Paul I and Louise A Holsinger. Survived by two brothers, his twin brother Thomas M (Joyce) and Cristopher (Christina) and sister Linda Ambrosini (John). Nephews, Micheal, Tyson (Erin), Michael, Emily, Steven. He retired from the Bufford County School System where he taught art. Tim also taught in Iceland and England. He moved to South Carolina and retired from the Beaufort County school system. A service is being planned for a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved