Timothy C. Holsinger Timothy C. Holsinger 69, of Blutton, SC died Friday August 28, 2020. Born Dec. 31,1950 in Roaring Spring, PA. Son of Paul I and Louise A Holsinger. Survived by two brothers, his twin brother Thomas M (Joyce) and Cristopher (Christina) and sister Linda Ambrosini (John). Nephews, Micheal, Tyson (Erin), Michael, Emily, Steven. He retired from the Bufford County School System where he taught art. Tim also taught in Iceland and England. He moved to South Carolina and retired from the Beaufort County school system. A service is being planned for a later date.



