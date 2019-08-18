Timothy "Roscoe" Patrick Hayes Timothy "Roscoe" Patrick Hayes (age 70 ) of Phoenix, AZ passed away on Tuesday,July 30th, 2019 in Phoenix with his loving wife Carol by his side. He fought valiantly for many months with several health issues, many due to MDS; a bone marrow disorder that he was diagnosed with 5 years ago. Tim was born in Fort Knox, Kentucky to the late US Army Colonel Douglas W Hayes and the late R Dolores (Brady) Hayes McNeil. While attending The University of South Carolina he discovered The Lowcountry-Hilton Head Island with his Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity brothers. He raised his children here and was a Proprietor/Partner of many business', including Hayes Building, Full House, Montanas Bar & Grille and Double Trouble Chartering. He loved building homes and saw the opportunity of growth and development of Hilton Head in the late 70's. Roscoe lived his life riding his Harley Davidson, playing golf, boating with his kids on the river or deep sea fishing and listening to the Eagles and other great 60/70's bands. Later in life Tim met his wife Carol, after she retired from teaching, they enjoyed traveling, first on a Harley, then by RV as well as going to Diamondbacks Baseball games, casinos, concerts, spending time with family, dear friends and their beautiful dog, Chloe. Tim will be remembered for his loving devotion, support and giving to his family and friends throughout his life. Tim is survived by his wife Carol Paprocki-Hayes of Phoenix, AZ, son Travis James Hayes of Austin TX, daughter Ashton Leigh Hayes of Bluffton, SC, stepdaughter Renee Paprocki of Phoenix, AZ and granddaughter Tayden Mckenzie Rinaldi of Bluffton, SC, brother-Damian Brady (Andrea) Hayes of Bluffton, sister-Mary Michele "Mikie" Hayes of Hilton Head, SC, and sister-in-law Judy Hayes of Hilton Head. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Kevin Victor Hayes. A memorial will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The British OpenPub-Village at Wexford. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: PVA<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
.Org or SpecialOlympics.Org.
Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 18, 2019