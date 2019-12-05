Thomas Cronin Tom Cronin completed his final journey to join Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior and his beloved son Dennis on Monday, November 25, 2019. He will be missed dearly by his treasured wife of 61 years Polly and daughter Kim and her husband Peter. Tom delighted in the company of his grandchildren and their families. He proudly served his country in the Air Force and enjoyed his long career with AT&T. Passionate about sailing, tennis, cycling and long walks of the beach, he enjoyed making new friends and living on Hilton Head Island. His memorial service will be held at 1 pm December 6, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, HHI. Memorial gifts may be made in his name and designated for research of Cerebral Vascular Disorders at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, Fla. Memorials can be made online at www.mayoclinic.org/development or mailed to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic , 200 First St.SW, Rochester, MN 55905. www.Keithfuneral.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 5, 2019