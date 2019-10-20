Tracey Ann Skinner Tracey Ann Skinner, 51, passed away at home on October 8, 2019. Tracey was born in Nairobi, Kenya to her parents Rob and Wyndom Brown. At the age of three, Tracey and family then moved to South Africa where the extended family originated and lived. In 1980 the family moved to the United States. She attended the Centerville High School and continued her education at the Webster University in the Leiden, Netherlands and then University of Cincinnati where she met and later married her husband, Scott Skinner. Since then Tracey and Scott moved to Charlotte in 1999 where she has worked for a specialized garden nursery as well as in banking and retail. Tracey enjoyed gardening and putting her creative talents toward producing beautiful decorative garden flower pots, many of which are still on display in homes around Charlotte. She also had a passion for, and devoted many hours to, caring for abandoned and abused animals through fostering and adoption. She is survived by her husband Scott Skinner; her parents Rob and Wyndom Brown; brothers Peter and Michael (Hope) Brown; Auntie Kay; her in-laws, Rev.'s Sherman and Lorrie Skinner; and Scott's siblings Kathy Rowland, Steve (Kathy) Skinner, David (Janice) Skinner, Gary (Ann) Skinner, Chris Rowland, and Tom (Suzanne) Rowland, and various cousins, nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her mother-in-law Margaret (Peg) Skinner. Memorial Services were held at McEwen Funeral Home - Pineville Chapel., 10500 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2 pm. Donations in Tracey's name can be directed to an accredited animal humanity charity in her honor. On-line condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 20, 2019