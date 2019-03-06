Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for USN Ret HM1 Michael Furman (Ollie) Oliver. View Sign

HM1 Michael (Ollie) Furman Oliver, USN Ret HM1 Michael (Ollie) Furman Oliver, USN Ret, of Frederick, MD, son of Furman and Iris Oliver, of Beaufort, SC, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his residence. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 11:00am to 12:30pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:00pm in National Cemetery Beaufort, SC. Michael was born September 6, 1971 in Florence, SC to Furman L. Oliver, Jr. and Iris Lee Oliver. Michael lived with his parents and sister in Florence, SC and Havelock, NC, but grew up in Beaufort, SC. Upon graduation from Beaufort High School, he enlisted in the US Navy, became a hospital corpsman and ultimately a medical photographer which enhanced his life-long love for photography and belief in its "power to Help." Michael retired from the Navy in 2011; earned a BA in photography in 2015 at the Art Institute of Charlotte, NC; and in 2018 earned a MFA in Studio Arts at West Virginia University. Surviving in addition to his parents are: one sister, Glenda Oliver Tennis (Paul); a nephew, Captain Jonathan Tennis (Courtney), two nieces, Jessica and Jaden Tennis; great niece, Kayleigh Tennis; close friends Arron and Tina Poindexter and family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Pets for Vets, Inc. (

HM1 Michael (Ollie) Furman Oliver, USN Ret HM1 Michael (Ollie) Furman Oliver, USN Ret, of Frederick, MD, son of Furman and Iris Oliver, of Beaufort, SC, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his residence. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 11:00am to 12:30pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:00pm in National Cemetery Beaufort, SC. Michael was born September 6, 1971 in Florence, SC to Furman L. Oliver, Jr. and Iris Lee Oliver. Michael lived with his parents and sister in Florence, SC and Havelock, NC, but grew up in Beaufort, SC. Upon graduation from Beaufort High School, he enlisted in the US Navy, became a hospital corpsman and ultimately a medical photographer which enhanced his life-long love for photography and belief in its "power to Help." Michael retired from the Navy in 2011; earned a BA in photography in 2015 at the Art Institute of Charlotte, NC; and in 2018 earned a MFA in Studio Arts at West Virginia University. Surviving in addition to his parents are: one sister, Glenda Oliver Tennis (Paul); a nephew, Captain Jonathan Tennis (Courtney), two nieces, Jessica and Jaden Tennis; great niece, Kayleigh Tennis; close friends Arron and Tina Poindexter and family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Pets for Vets, Inc. ( petsforvets.com ) or the ( heart.org ). Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.