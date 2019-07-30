Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie L. McCann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Valerie L. McCann Valerie L. McCann, 79, of Hilton Head Island died Thursday, July 25. Born in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Beverly and Ned Smith. Valerie was an executive and owned an all women limited partnership stock trading firm in San Mateo, California and a consulting firm in Lexington, Kentucky. The McCann's purchased a home on Hilton Head Island in 1997 and moved here full time in 2002 from New York City. Valerie was a Board member of Neighborhood Outreach Connection (NOC). She also volunteered at the elementary school teaching English as a second language, Memory Matters and Care Packages for Returning Soldiers. Valerie is survived by her husband John J. McCann; her sister, Diane Fonzino of Eugene, Oregon; children Michael Morris of Antioch, California; Terry Mooney of Redding, California; Karen McCann (John McDonald) of New York City; Jack (Laura) McCann of Oceanport, New Jersey; Marianne McCann of Brooklyn, New York; niece Melissa Fonzino of Eugene, Oregon; grandchildren Allie Dickson of New York City; Sloane Tobin of Newtown, Pennsylvania; and Jackson McCann of Oceanport, New Jersey. A private celebration of Valerie's life will be held at Port Royal Beach House on August 11. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Memory Matters, PO Box 22330, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

