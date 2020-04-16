Vera N. Kearney Vera N. Kearney, 89, Mother of Pamela Brown Miner, of Beaufort, SC, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her residence. Vera was born in Vidalia, GA on November 2, 1930 to the late Matthew Banks and Susie Moxley. Survivors include three children; Pamela Brown Miner, Richard Kearney of TN, and Alan Young of GA; 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 16, 2020