Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verla Thorne. View Sign

Verla Irene Thorne Verla Irene Thorne passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and hospice on April 5th, 2019. Verla was born on April 16th, 1932 in Moosomin, Saskatchewan, Canada. She married Lawrence Thorne in Toronto Canada on March 8th, 1958. After High School she accepted a position at 3M Company where she met her husband, and enjoyed a career in NYC. They were long-time residents of Hilton Head Plantation, most recently living in Marietta, GA. Verla leaves behind her husband Larry, her three children, Suzanne Marie Sordillo-Sullivan, Stephen Lawrence Thorne and wife Amy Nicole Thorne, and Andrew Owen Thorne. Two beautiful grandchildren, Anne Marie Sordillo and Stephen Maxwell Thorne. Verla is the daughter of Ethel and Edwin McClaren and three special sisters, Mildred Jane of Toronto Canada, and is preceded in death by Lynn Charters, Toronto, Ont., and Evelyn Dyer of Bracebridge, Ont. Canada. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 2:00 PM at The Episcopal Church of St. Peter & St. Paul, 1795 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30062. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Hemophilia Association in Memory of Verla Thorne - 7 Penn Plaza Suite 1204 NY, NY 10001.

Verla Irene Thorne Verla Irene Thorne passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and hospice on April 5th, 2019. Verla was born on April 16th, 1932 in Moosomin, Saskatchewan, Canada. She married Lawrence Thorne in Toronto Canada on March 8th, 1958. After High School she accepted a position at 3M Company where she met her husband, and enjoyed a career in NYC. They were long-time residents of Hilton Head Plantation, most recently living in Marietta, GA. Verla leaves behind her husband Larry, her three children, Suzanne Marie Sordillo-Sullivan, Stephen Lawrence Thorne and wife Amy Nicole Thorne, and Andrew Owen Thorne. Two beautiful grandchildren, Anne Marie Sordillo and Stephen Maxwell Thorne. Verla is the daughter of Ethel and Edwin McClaren and three special sisters, Mildred Jane of Toronto Canada, and is preceded in death by Lynn Charters, Toronto, Ont., and Evelyn Dyer of Bracebridge, Ont. Canada. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 2:00 PM at The Episcopal Church of St. Peter & St. Paul, 1795 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30062. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Hemophilia Association in Memory of Verla Thorne - 7 Penn Plaza Suite 1204 NY, NY 10001. Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close