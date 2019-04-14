Verla Irene Thorne Verla Irene Thorne passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and hospice on April 5th, 2019. Verla was born on April 16th, 1932 in Moosomin, Saskatchewan, Canada. She married Lawrence Thorne in Toronto Canada on March 8th, 1958. After High School she accepted a position at 3M Company where she met her husband, and enjoyed a career in NYC. They were long-time residents of Hilton Head Plantation, most recently living in Marietta, GA. Verla leaves behind her husband Larry, her three children, Suzanne Marie Sordillo-Sullivan, Stephen Lawrence Thorne and wife Amy Nicole Thorne, and Andrew Owen Thorne. Two beautiful grandchildren, Anne Marie Sordillo and Stephen Maxwell Thorne. Verla is the daughter of Ethel and Edwin McClaren and three special sisters, Mildred Jane of Toronto Canada, and is preceded in death by Lynn Charters, Toronto, Ont., and Evelyn Dyer of Bracebridge, Ont. Canada. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 2:00 PM at The Episcopal Church of St. Peter & St. Paul, 1795 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30062. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Hemophilia Association in Memory of Verla Thorne - 7 Penn Plaza Suite 1204 NY, NY 10001.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verla Thorne.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 14, 2019