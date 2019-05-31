Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronica Jean Gull "Ronnie" Jachim. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Veronica Jean Gull "Ronnie" Jachim Veronica Jean Gull Jachim "Ronnie", 77, of Bloomington, IN passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at I.U. Health Hospice House. She was the daughter of Eleanor and Edward Gull. She married the love of her life, Joseph A. Jachim on November 27, 1965. Ronnie was a loving mother, and grandmother. She was a founding member of St. John's Catholic Church. She and her husband wintered in Hilton Head, SC where they were very involved at Holy Family Catholic Church and the Grateful Hearts Soup Kitchen. She loved to prepare goodies for the Indiana University Students who attended St. Paul's Catholic Center. She retired as the office manager of the State Farm office in Ellettsville, IN. Ronnie is survived by her husband, Joe of Bloomington; two sons, Joe (Stephanie) of Bloomington, IN and Matt (Jennifer) of South Bend, IN; and seven grandchildren, Joshua, Peter, Nicholas, Clare, Mary, Molly, and Katie. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Deremiah-Frye Mortuary Greene & Harrell Chapel, 700 W. Gourley Pike. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Center, 1413 E. 17th Street in Bloomington, IN with Father Michael Fritsch officiating. Interment will follow at Mother of the Redeemer Farm. Online condolences may be made to the family at

