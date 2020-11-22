Victor Berry

November 15, 2020

Okatie, South Carolina - Victor Howard Berry, DVM, died in Okatie, South Carolina on November 15, 2020 at the age of 92. Victor was a graduate of Tuskegee University, an Air Force veteran, and a retired Senior Executive of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He is survived by his wife Nancy, daughters Holly Irving and Leah Berry, stepson Alex Moody, daughter-in-law Kristin Dubrowski, grandchildren Erica Irving and Sam Moody, and sister Lillian. Victor was preceded in death by parents Victor R. and Myrtle Berry, and sister Delores. No services are planned.





