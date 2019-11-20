Victor Rayford Irby Victor Rayford Irby, 64, of 119 Poplar Drive, Greenwood, and formerly of Hilton Head, died Friday, November 15, 2019 at his home. Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Rayford Charles and Mary Devore Irby. Vic received his B.S. degree in Business from Lander University and his Associates degree in Engineering from Piedmont Technical College. He was a member of Sigma Nu. He was the owner of America's Homes and was a consultant for RamJack. Vic was an avid Clemson fan, Elvis fan and loved the ocean. He was a member of Light House Baptist Church and attended Rice Memorial Baptist Church. Vic is survived by his daughter, Kaysn Victoria Maray Irby and his sister, Marcia Irby Kelley, both of Greenwood; three nieces, Jamie Smith (Jonathan), Jennifer Wright (Alan) and Amber Boswell; great nieces and nephews, Dylan Wright, Dakota Wright, Darcie Wright, Kinley Smith, Kolton Smith and Ryleigh Satterfield. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Alvin Hodges and the Rev. Willie Forrest officiating. Honorary escort will be Ray Davis, Tony Burton, Pete Harrison, Jack Davenport, Ty Goldman, Ron Kelley, Steven Brewer, Ben Parnell, James Lollis, Jim Hellmans and Chris Crowley. The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service. The family is at the home. Memorials may be made to the , PO Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29648 or by visiting www.relayforlife.org/greenwoodsc. Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Vic's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 20, 2019