Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victoria Mary Leitz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Victoria Mary Leitz The family of Victoria Mary Leitz are sad to announce her passing on the evening of March 26, 2019 at the age of 77. Vicky was born in Doncaster, Yorkshire, UK to William and Constance Patton. She graduated with a masters and doctorate in Clinical Chemistry from St. Hugh's College, Oxford University. After graduation the only jobs Vicky was offered in the UK were teaching positions so in 1968 she immigrated to the United States after receiving a grant from the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, MD. There she met Fred Leitz, and they were soon married and remained so for nearly 50 years. Vicky and Fred moved to Montclair, NJ where they had their son Carl. Vicky started working in the bio-pharmaceutical arena. She moved quickly from the lab to sales, where she spent the majority of her career as an international sales executive. In her sales career she was able to travel the world, including to the USSR and China. After retiring to Moss Creek in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina she continued to work as a consultant in the industry. During her retirement Vicky became involved in the local community. She served one term as President of the Moss Creek community HOA and many years on the board. Vicky also was a leader within the Technical College of the Low Country in Beaufort, South Carolina, serving as the Chair of the Finance Committee. Vicky was passionate about reading, crosswords, gardening, cooking and travel. She is survived by her husband, her son, her sister Felicity Longley, and two grandchildren, and many friends all over the world who will miss her greatly. The family is asking in lieu of flowers that donations be made in her name be made to the Technical College of the Low Country.

Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close