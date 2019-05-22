Vince Handley We lost an island icon, Vince Handley, on May 14, 2019. Raised in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, he moved to Hilton Head Island in 1977. He graduated from Bishop Hartley High School and The Ohio State University. He was passionate about cars to include repairing, building and racing. He most recently participated in the ChampCar Endurance Series as owner, engineer and a team driver of the #95 Camaro. Vince began his career in the auto repair industry in 1978 at Island Tire and Automotive Service and, after 37 years there, moved over to H&H Auto Service in 2015. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Hohman Handley, daughter Katelyn Smith (Alex), son Matthew, grandson Colton, and his sister, Marion Dewey (Keith) and her family. There will be a visitation on Friday, May 31st from 4-6 PM at The Island Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Hilton Head Heroes,www.hhheroes.com; Victory Junction Gang,www.victoryjunction.org or a . islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on May 22, 2019