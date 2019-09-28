Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 300 Saint Mary's Street Raleigh , NC 27605 (919)-828-4311 Send Flowers Obituary

Viola Catherine Lowrey Viola Catherine Lowrey, 86, wife of Robert "Bob" Lowrey, passed away on September 23, 2019. Viola, also known as Olie and Catherine, was born in Philadelphia on February 4, 1993 to Herman and Viola Gratz. Catherine married Bob on December 17, 1955 and had four sons. In addition to raising four sons, Catherine operated her own interior design firm in Bradford, PA where Bob worked as a sales & marketing manager for Dresser Industries. Catherine and Bob retired and moved to Hilton Head, SC where they spent enjoyable family time and entertained with friends. Catherine and Bob were members of the First Presbyterian Church in Hilton Head, SC. She lived her final years in Raleigh, NC close to family members. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who always put the needs and wishes of her family and friends first. Catherine was also a fantastic cook, enjoyed reading, had a meticulous eye for detail and enjoyed fashion. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Lowrey and two sisters, Alvina Mitchell and Ruth Rutherford. She is survived by her four sons, Mark Lowrey and his wife Susan and four sons, Mark, Brian, David and John of Maitland FL, Rob Lowrey and his wife Cynthia, son Robbie and daughter Jessica of Raleigh, NC, Paul Lowrey of Pittsburgh, PA and Todd Lowrey of State College, PA. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a future date. Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.

