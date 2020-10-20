Virginia "Ginny" Skinner 94, passed away on October 15, 2020.
She was the daughter of William and Bessie Vaigneur. She was born in Port Royal, S.C on Feb.
5, 1926 and lived most of her life in Beaufort County, SC.
Ginny is survived by her 3 children, Carol Skinner, Beaufort SC; Dave (Kathy) Skinner,
Rockledge, FL; Casey (Jo Anne) Skinner, Kernersville, NC; 6 grandchildren and 4 great
grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial
Gardens.
In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to a charity of your choice
or the Beaufort County
Animal Shelter.
Please share your thoughts and stories about Ginny by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com
