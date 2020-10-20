1/
Virginia A. Skinner
1926 - 2020
Virginia A. Skinner
February 5, 1926 - October 15, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - Virginia "Ginny" Skinner 94, passed away on October 15, 2020.
She was the daughter of William and Bessie Vaigneur. She was born in Port Royal, S.C on Feb.5, 1926 and lived most of her life in Beaufort County, SC.
Ginny is survived by her 3 children, Carol Skinner, Beaufort SC; Dave (Kathy) Skinner, Rockledge, FL; Casey (Jo Anne) Skinner, Kernersville, NC; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A graveside service were held 11:30 a.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to a charity of your choice or the Beaufort County Animal Shelter.
Please share your thoughts and stories about Ginny by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com.
Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
