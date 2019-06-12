Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Anne Hendrix Daley. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Anne Hendrix Daley Virginia Anne Hendrix Daley, age 74, of Bluffton, SC and formerly of Hardeeville, SC died Saturday, June 8, 2019. Mrs. Daley was the widow of Willard G. "Sonny" Daley, her high school sweetheart. Mrs. Daley was born on March 11, 1945 in Richland County, SC, the daughter of the late Ralph and Rae Nell Hendrix. She was a graduate of Hardeeville High School where she played basketball and was a cheerleader. She later worked as an administrator with Wickes Lumber Company in Hardeeville. Before retirement, she worked as the Office Manager of Barnes Insurance Agency in Gatlinburg, TN. Mrs. Daley enjoyed fishing, crabbing and watching TV. She was a former member of the Hardeeville United Methodist Church and upon her return to the area, became a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Mrs. Daley is survived by her sons, Brad Daley (Angel) and Grady Daley (Tiffany); her four grandchildren Collin (Jerika), Brandon, Selice and Hayden; and her two great-grandchildren, Bryson and Emmett. The family will be receiving friends from 6:00 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC 29910. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, Bluffton with burial following at 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 246 St. Paul's Church Road, Gilbert, SC 29054. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hardeeville United Methodist Church or to the .

