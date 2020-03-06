Virginia Bridges Virginia Lucille Collins Bridges, 77, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Lakewood Care Center in Denver, N.C. She was born June 23, 1942, in Walterboro, S.C. She was a graduate of Beaufort High School in Beaufort, S.C., and Bolen's Business School in Augusta, Ga. She received an Associate Bachelor of Arts degree from Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute in Lenoir, N.C., earning membership in the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She later attended Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, N.C. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service after working at the Remote Encoding Center in Greensboro, N.C. She had also worked for Kmart in Lenoir, N.C., Cablevision in Lenoir, N.C., Spotswood Trail Express in Hudson, N.C., Broyhill Furniture Industries in Lenoir, N.C., and the civil service at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in Beaufort, S.C. She was a longtime community volunteer, working with the Whitnel Elementary School PTA in Lenoir, N.C., the Cub Scouts of America in Lenoir, N.C., Foothills Performing Arts in Lenoir, N.C., and the American Postal Workers Union in Greensboro, N.C. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph E. Collins Sr. and Agnes Collins, and her brothers Ralph E. Collins Jr. and David Hughes Collins. She is survived by her daughter, Marina Bridges of Rock Hill, S.C., her son, Barry Bridges of Charlotte, N.C., her brother and sister-in-law, Tommy Collins and Ann Miller Collins of Beaufort, S.C., her former husband, James Bridges of Ellenboro, N.C., and several nieces and nephews. She is remembered as a devoted mother and loving friend. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave, Charlotte, NC 28226. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Bridges family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 6, 2020