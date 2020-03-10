Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Collins. View Sign Service Information Island Funeral Home & Crematory 4 Cardinal Road Hilton Head Island , SC 29926 (843)-681-4400 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Collins Virginia Collins passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home on February 27, 2020, having recently celebrated her 82nd birthday. She is predeceased by her husband, James "Jim" Collins who passed away this past August. Ginny was born the youngest of three children in Niagara Falls, NY, to Arthur W. and Eileen Meagher Sherman. She and Jim began dating while she attended Saint Mary of the Woods and he attended St. Bonaventure University. On a visit home, she accepted his proposal of marriage and their 61-year adventure together began. Ginny viewed life as a full participation sport. Nicknamed "Gung Ho" as a teen, she brought enthusiasm, encouragement and full presence to every moment. As their family grew to a total of six children, Ginny handled the homefront and managed everyone's active sports and school schedules while Jim focused on work. They were a formidable team together. During their many years in Montvale, NJ, she was a dedicated member of her parish and active in her community in numerous ways including regularly volunteering at food pantries and local shelters. When Jim's career offered the opportunity to travel the world, Ginny seized the chance to live out one of her mantras: "to make a friend, be a friend." From skycaps to CEOs, she was ready to meet them all and eager to uncover their unique stories. Her ready smile and sunny disposition paired with her groundedness and approachability drew people to her from all walks of life; it can be said that Ginny truly never met a stranger. When Ginny and Jim retired to the Long Cove Club on Hilton Head in 1996, it was no time at all before she was an active and beloved part of the island community. Always up for fun and socializing, she loved her 9-Hole golf group, mixed couples golf, Mexican Train, Bridge and the Garden Club. In her quieter moments, she was an avid reader, faithful corresponder with those near and far, and discovered her creative side through painting beautiful landscapes. As someone who saw great value in serving others, she served on the board of the Pregnancy Center, volunteered at her local Catholic Church and The Hospice Thrift Shop, and supported the Art Center of Hilton Head Island, Deep Well and Renew International. Jim and Ginny cherished their faith, family and friends and have left a legacy of love and support of one another through all of life's ups and downs. Ginny is survived by her brother Joe Sherman (Judy); her daughters Karen Collins Kelley, Kristen Collins, and Courtney Collins Hendrix (Don); and her sons Kevin Collins, Kurt Collins (Karen), and Craig Collins (Catherine). She is predeceased by her sister Mary Jo Patchin (nee Sherman). Ginny has eleven grandchildren whom she adored. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Deep Well

