Virginia Roller McGraw Virginia Roller McGraw, age 78, of Bluffton passed away on January 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on April 8, 1941 in Scotland Neck, NC to the late Wilbert Roller Sr. and Margaret V. Webster Roller. Mrs. McGraw was a faithful member at the Hardeeville Baptist Church. Mrs. McGraw is survived by her sons, Hal McGraw (Marcy) of Okatie, SC and Steven McCoy of Bluffton, SC; her daughter, Melanie Bolchoz (Laurence) of Myrtle Beach, SC; her brother, Wilbert Roller Jr. (Jenny) of Bluffton, SC; her sister, Peggy Enslow (Raymond) of Bluffton, SC; her beloved grandchildren, Joshua Bolchoz (Samantha), Dustin McGraw (Morgan), Megan McGraw (Dustin Brown), Kirsten Bolchoz, Andrew Bolchoz, and Elizabeth McCoy and her great grandchildren, Greyson Brown, Bellamy Bolchoz and Evie Brown. She was predeceased by her daughter, Cheryl Margaret McGraw and grandchild, Adam McCoy. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, January 6, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 315 Greenwich Road, Savannah, GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Virginia McGraw to Smile Train (www.smiletrain.org/donate) or Pulmonary Fibrosis Organization (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org).
Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 5, 2020