Virginia Shaw Martin 12/21/1930 01/25/2020 Emily Virginia Shaw Martin of Beaufort passed away on January 25, 2020. Ginny was born in Wilmington, DE to Alice Tatnall Betts and Joseph Henry Shaw. She graduated in 1949 from Tatnall School in Wilmington and from Stratford College in Danville, VA in 1951. She married Wesley Henry Martin on June 14, 1952 and lived in Kennett Square, PA. After Wes entered seminary, they served in NY and NJ before he retired in Beaufort. Ginny was active at both St Helena's and St Mark's Episcopal Churches. She loved to bike and take care of her neighbors' pets and was often seen walking her basset hound, Zoe. She was preceded in death by her husband and her sister Barbara Shaw Shinners. She is survived by her son Joseph Gregory Martin (Glynis), her older sister Betts Shaw Smith and sisters-in-law Sue Fowlkes (Mert) and Betty Goguen and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1004 11th St, Port Royal. Ginny is interred at St. Helena's Cemetery
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 3, 2020